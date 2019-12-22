Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Lights lamp twice Saturday

Pietrangelo scored twice and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Pietrangelo scored the go-ahead goal at 11:07 of the third period and added an empty-net tally in the final minute. The defenseman has been strong with 26 points (nine scores, 17 helpers) through 37 games. Pietrangelo has 12 points on the power play to go with 114 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating.