Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Moves to IR

Pietrangelo (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The Blues and fantasy owners alike will undoubtedly be feeling the affects of Pietrangelo's absence, as he currently ranks fifth among defensemen with 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) through 30 games. Jordan Schmaltz has been called up from AHL San Antonio to take Pietrangelo's spot on the active roster.