Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Multi-point machine

Pietrangelo recorded two assists and just as many penalty minutes to go along with three shots and a block in Thursday's 4-3 road win over the Avalanche.

This counts as AP's fourth two-point game of the young season. He's now up to two goals, eight assists through eight games and only winger Jaden Schwartz -- he's collected 12 combined goals and helpers -- is singing at a higher octave on behalf of the Notes.