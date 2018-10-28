Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Multi-point night on Saturday

Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists during Saturday's 7-3 win over Chicago.

Pietrangelo played a role in three of seven goals on the night, taking two shots in the win. The goal was the first of the year for the defender, while his two assists put him at three for the campaign. Fantasy owners will hope the big night jump starts a slow start to the season for Pietrangelo.

