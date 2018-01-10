Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: No goals since November

Pietrangelo notched an assist in Tuesday's game against the Panthers.

It was his second straight game with an assist, but Pietrangelo hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 9, marking 25 consecutive games without lighting the lamp. This extended drought is increasingly frustrating for his fantasy owners, especially since he's averaging over 25 minutes of ice time per game and fired 59 shots on goal in that span. Pietrangelo does provide a nice floor, though, with 62 blocked shots during this drought, but he leaves plenty to be desired, especially playing on the top power-play unit with stars such as Vladimir Tarasenko.