Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: No goals since November
Pietrangelo notched an assist in Tuesday's game against the Panthers.
It was his second straight game with an assist, but Pietrangelo hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 9, marking 25 consecutive games without lighting the lamp. This extended drought is increasingly frustrating for his fantasy owners, especially since he's averaging over 25 minutes of ice time per game and fired 59 shots on goal in that span. Pietrangelo does provide a nice floor, though, with 62 blocked shots during this drought, but he leaves plenty to be desired, especially playing on the top power-play unit with stars such as Vladimir Tarasenko.
More News
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Notches two helpers against Carolina•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Set for Sunday return•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Status improving ahead of Sunday's game•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Moves to IR•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Two assists help deliver win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...