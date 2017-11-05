Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Norris hype starting

Pietrangelo score twice Saturday night in a 6-4 victory over the Maple Leafs.

And with that, Pietrangelo has 15 points in as many games. He's receiving Norris hype already and rightfully so -- Pietrangelo is a beast in all zones.

