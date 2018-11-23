Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Not living up to expectations

Pietrangelo has three goals and seven points in 20 games.

After posting a career-high 54 points and 13 on the power play last season, Pietrangelo was expected to take another step as the captain of a re-vitalized Blues' team. However, the 28-year-old is on pace for just 29 points despite logging consistent power-play minutes and a team-high 24:50 per game. The lone bright spot of his stat line is a whopping 54 blocked shots.