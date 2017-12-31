Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Notches two helpers against Carolina

Pietrangelo picked up two assists in Saturday's win over the Hurricanes.

Pietrangelo is now riding a three-game point streak and is up to 28 points (seven goals) in 37 contests. The 27-year-old continues to log heavy minutes and is sporting a terrific plus-14 rating. He's having one of his best seasons to date and quarterbacking the first power-play unit, making him one of the best fantasy defenseman around.