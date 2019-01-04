Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Notches two points Thursday

Pietrangelo tallied a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating, five shots and four PIM's during Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Capitals.

Pietrangelo certainly filled the stat sheet and set the tone Thursday. The Blues captain has tallied two goals and six points in his last seven games and could be in store for a strong second half after a sleepy start to the season, so scoop him up if he's available in your league.