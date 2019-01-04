Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Notches two points Thursday
Pietrangelo tallied a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating, five shots and four PIM's during Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Capitals.
Pietrangelo certainly filled the stat sheet and set the tone Thursday. The Blues captain has tallied two goals and six points in his last seven games and could be in store for a strong second half after a sleepy start to the season, so scoop him up if he's available in your league.
More News
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Back in lineup•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Status for Saturday unclear•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Evidently not far from return•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Likely needs surgery•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...