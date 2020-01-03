Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: One of each in loss

Pietrangelo netted a power-play goal and dished an assist in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Pietrangelo started January right with his fourth multi-point effort in his last six games. The 29-year-old defenseman has 33 points (15 on the power play), 133 shots on goal and a plus-10 rating in 42 games. Were it not for the Capitals' John Carlson, Pietrangelo could have a legitimate case for the Norris Trophy.