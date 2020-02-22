Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Out Friday due to illness
Pietrangelo (illness) won't play in Friday's game against the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Pietrangelo will be a big loss on the blue line for the Blues, as he's averaged 24:13 per game this season. Robert Bortuzzo will enter the lineup on the third pairing, while Colton Parayko may see a larger share of playing time to cover Pietrangelo's absence.
