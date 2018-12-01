Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Outing cut short by hand injury

Pietrangelo suffered an apparent left-hand injury midway through Friday's game against the Avalanche, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Pietrangelo absorbed a hit from Gabriel Landeskog and didn't return, but fortunately for the Blues, they eked out a 3-2 overtime win. The team reportedly will have more details about the top-pairing defenseman's status Saturday.

