Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Paces squad in ice time
Pietrangelo fired two shots on goal and logged a plus-2 rating in a team-high 25:51 of ice time during Friday's 3-1 preseason win over the Stars.
Pietrangelo has always been a workhorse for the Blues, averaging over 25 minutes of ice in each of the last six seasons. In his first full season as the Blues top defenseman, he compiled career highs in goals (15), points (54) and shots on goal (216). The 28-year-old will line up with Joel Edmundson on the Blues' top pairing as well as their top power-play unit.
