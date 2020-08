Pietrangelo had two assists and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 2.

Pietrangelo generated the secondary helper on Ryan O'Reilly's power-play goal in the second period as well as Jaden Schwartz's tally in the dying seconds of regulation. While he had no points in the round robin, Pietrangelo has picked up three helpers and nine shots in two games during the first round.