Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Pair of power-play apples
Pietrangelo collected two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.
Pietrangelo dished passes to David Perron and Ryan O'Reilly, who in turn set each other up for the goals, with Perron's being the overtime winner. Pietrangelo has collected two goals and eight helpers in his last seven games. For the year, the 29-year-old is up to 16 points in 18 contests. He's added 49 shots on goal and 22 blocked shots.
