Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Placed on injured reserve
Pietrangelo (hand) landed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
The Blues have yet to provide a timeframe for when Pietrangelo might be eligible to return, but his place on IR will keep him out for a minimum of the team's next two contests. If Carl Gunnarsson (upper body) is unable to dress for Wednesday' clash with Edmonton, the team will need to promote a player from the minors.
