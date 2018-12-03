Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Placed on injured reserve

Pietrangelo (hand) landed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

The Blues have yet to provide a timeframe for when Pietrangelo might be eligible to return, but his place on IR will keep him out for a minimum of the team's next two contests. If Carl Gunnarsson (upper body) is unable to dress for Wednesday' clash with Edmonton, the team will need to promote a player from the minors.

