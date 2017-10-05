Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Plays hero role for Notes
Pietrangelo added a pair of goals -- he even sealed the overtime winner -- in Wednesday's 5-4 road win over the Penguins.
A force to be reckoned with on both ends of the ice, Pietrangelo threw a game-high eight shots on goal to complement four blocks and a plus-1 rating in this season opener. Last season, the Ontario native finished with 14 goals in 80 games, which put him in a tie for 14th with Detroit's Mike Green among league defensemen.
