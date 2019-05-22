Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Plucks apple
Pietrangelo managed a power-play assist, three shots and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks in Game 6.
Pietrangelo only had two helpers in the series, but he's up to a solid 13 points in 19 contests during the playoff run. He's added 40 blocked shots and 55 shots on goal, making the blueliner a strong option for fantasy owners entering the Stanley Cup Finals.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...