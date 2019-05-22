Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Plucks apple

Pietrangelo managed a power-play assist, three shots and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks in Game 6.

Pietrangelo only had two helpers in the series, but he's up to a solid 13 points in 19 contests during the playoff run. He's added 40 blocked shots and 55 shots on goal, making the blueliner a strong option for fantasy owners entering the Stanley Cup Finals.