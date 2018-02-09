Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Pots goal in blowout win
Pietrangelo scored a goal and posted a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Avalanche.
This was Pietrangelo's second goal in 35 games and his ninth of the season. Pietrangelo continues to put his name in the Norris Trophy conversation, as he also has 27 assists, 141 shots on goal and 111 blocked shots while averaging 25:22 through 52 games. The captain is on pace for his best statistical season yet, mainly because he is the No. 1 blueliner now, so fantasy teams should continue reaping the benefits of the continuously underrated stud.
