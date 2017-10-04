Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Preparing for top defensive duties
Pietrangelo notched two assists -- both on the power play -- in three games this preseason.
If you don't remember, Pietrangelo was a force to be reckoned with after Kevin Shattenkirk was dished at last season's trade deadline, piling up 18 points -- eight of those coming on the power play -- in the final 20 games of the regular season. Now, he's the man on the St. Louis' blue line. Imagine what he's going to do with a full campaign on the top defensive rotation and power-play line. We're excited, too.
