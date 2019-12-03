Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Produces power-play helper
Pietrangelo managed a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Pietrangelo snapped a four-game point drought by setting up Jaden Schwartz's first-period tally. Pietrangelo reached the 20-point threshold with the helper -- 11 of his points this season have come with a man advantage. The defenseman has added 85 shots and 34 blocked shots in 29 contests.
