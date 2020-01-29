Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Provides pair of helpers

Pietrangelo posted two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flames.

Pietrangelo had secondary helpers on goals by David Perron and Jaden Schwartz only 44 seconds apart late in the first period. It's the fourth multi-point effort in the last nine games for the defenseman. Pietrangelo is up to 42 points (13 tallies, 29 helpers) in 51 games, eclipsing last year's output in 20 fewer outings.