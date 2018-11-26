Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Puts together solid weekend

Pietrangelo notched a power-play assist in Saturday's loss to the Jets.

Pietrangelo has three points over the last two games, but he's fired just two shots on net during that time. The Blues' captain is struggling this year with 10 points and a minus-6 rating in 22 games, so the recent success is hopefully a sign of more to come. His next chance is Wednesday versus the Red Wings.

