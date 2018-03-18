Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Racks up three points in victory

Pietrangelo scored twice -- including once on the power play -- and added an assist in Saturday's overtime win over the Rangers.

Pietrangelo continues to play a massive role on the Blues blueline, logging 25:12 of ice time against New York. The 28-year-old has compiled seven points in his last three games and is up to 14 goals and 46 points in 67 games. The Blues are only three points back of the second Wild Card position in the Western Conference and they'll be counting on their top blueliner to keep supplying offense.