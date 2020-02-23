Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Ready to roll
Pietrangelo (illness) is expected to return to the lineup for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Pietrangelo missed Friday's game against Dallas with an illness, but as evidenced by this news, is healthy enough to return to the lineup. The 30-year-old will return to his usual role atop the depth chart on defense and the first power-play unit.
More News
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Out Friday due to illness•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Adds pair of helpers•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Records 30th assist•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Two-point effort against Avs•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Serves up power-play helper in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.