Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Ready to roll

Pietrangelo (illness) is expected to return to the lineup for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Pietrangelo missed Friday's game against Dallas with an illness, but as evidenced by this news, is healthy enough to return to the lineup. The 30-year-old will return to his usual role atop the depth chart on defense and the first power-play unit.

