Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Records 30th assist
Pietrangelo notched an assist, four shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Pietrangelo set up David Perron for the Blues' first goal at 10:57 of the second period. The All-Star defenseman has three helpers in as many games since the break. He's up to 43 points (13 tallies, 30 assists), 163 shots and 67 blocks in 52 contests. At this point, it's safe to say Pietrangelo has a good chance of exceeding his career-high 54-point effort from 2017-18.
