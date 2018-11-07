Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Records another multi-point game
Pietrangelo posted a goal and an assist in a 4-1 victory against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
It was Pietrangelo's second multi-point game in the last four contests. Even still, he has just has two goals and six points in 13 games. That puts him on pace for 36 points this season, which is 18 off his pace from 2017-18.
