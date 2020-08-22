Pietrangelo had an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 6.
Pietrangelo had the secondary assist on Jaden Schwartz's second goal of the game. In six games during the series, Pietrangelo mustered a goal and five helpers, accounting for all of his offense during the playoffs. The 30-year-old blueliner is an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. He's averaged nearly 49 points per 82 games over 12 years with the Blues.
More News
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Two power-play points in win•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Pair of helpers in overtime loss•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Garners power-play assist•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Sets personal best in goals•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: One shy of 50•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Back in action•