Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Records assist

Pietrangelo posted an assist and four blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Pietrangelo was a big reason why the Blues lost Game 1, with a minus-3 rating in that contest, so Monday's performance was a bit of a redemption for the 29-year-old blueliner. Pietrangelo has two goals and 10 assists along with a minus-1 rating through 15 appearances.