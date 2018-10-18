Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Redirects eight shots in narrow loss
Pietrangelo blocked eight shots in Wednesday's 3-2 road loss to the Canadiens.
Including Pietrangelo, there have already been five defensemen recording at least eight blocked shots in a single game this season. Unfortunately for the St. Louis rearguard, he was still on the ice for one Habs goal to weaken his rating to minus-6 through the first six games of the season. Pietrangelo is also searching for his first point two weeks into the new campaign, despite averaging 25:35 of ice time and skating for 3:43 on the man advantage.
