Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Registers two assists

Pietrangelo had two assists and three shots with a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers. He also logged a team-high 22:42 of ice time.

It was another terrific all-around night for Pietrangelo, who assisted on Robert Bortuzzo's first goal of the season in the first period and David Perron's game-winner in the middle frame. Pietrangelo has six two-point performances in his last 10 games and is well on his way to a career season. The free-agent-to-be has 12 goals and 37 points in 46 games.