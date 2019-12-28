Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Registers two more points
Pietrangelo posted a goal and an assist with a plus-3 rating, five shots on goal and three blocks in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Jets on Friday.
This was the third consecutive game where Pietrangelo posted two points, and in two of those contests, he also had a plus-3 rating. He's experienced a great December with four goals, 11 points and a plus-7 rating. Pietrangelo has 10 goals and 30 points with a plus-9 rating in 39 games this season.
