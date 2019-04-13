Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Riding five-game point streak
Pietrangelo filled his stat line with an assist, five shots, three blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets in Game 2.
Pietrangelo's on a five-game point streak that spilled over from the regular season, having earned seven assists in that span. He's coming off his seventh 40-point campaign, and with a spot on the first power-play unit, he carries solid fantasy value during the postseason.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...