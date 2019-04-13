Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Riding five-game point streak

Pietrangelo filled his stat line with an assist, five shots, three blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Pietrangelo's on a five-game point streak that spilled over from the regular season, having earned seven assists in that span. He's coming off his seventh 40-point campaign, and with a spot on the first power-play unit, he carries solid fantasy value during the postseason.