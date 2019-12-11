Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Scores in loss

Pietrangelo scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Buffalo.

Pietrangelo fired a team-high five shots on goal and scored once, snapping a goalless drought that had reached 14 games. The Blues' captain also dished out a hit in the loss. He's got 22 points in 31 games this season, but Pietrangelo has struggled defensively in recent games, posting a minus-3 rating over his previous three contests.