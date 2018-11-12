Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Scores in second straight game
Pietrangelo scored a goal and fired four shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.
Pietrangelo caught a pass from Jaden Schwartz on the top of the circle and rocketed a slap shot past Devan Dubnyk to tie the game in the third period. He's heating up, as the Blues' captain had just four points in the first 12 games, and he now has two goals and an assist in the last three. He'll look to keep the trend going Wednesday against the Blackhawks.
