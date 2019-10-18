Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Scores third goal of season
Pietrangelo scored a goal on four shots during St. Louis' 4-3 shootout loss to Vancouver on Thursday. He also added three blocked shots.
The former first-round pick currently ranks third among defensemen in goals with three, and has registered at least 21 minutes of playing time in all but one game thus far. He should continue leading the team defensively next Saturday against Montreal.
