Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Scores winner against Detroit

Pietrangelo notched the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over the Red Wings on Wednesday.

That's back-to-back games with a goal for Pietrangelo, giving him 11 on the season. It seems like the 28-year-old has finally broken out of his funk. Prior to this two-goal "outburst" he had been held without a point for six straight games. In fact, before he lit the lamp Tuesday against Minnesota, Pietrangelo had only scored two goals in his previous 42 contests. Maybe the veteran will be back to get hot before the regular season ends.