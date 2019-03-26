Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Sends out secondary helper
Pietrangelo dished out an assist and blocked three shots in Monday's win over the Golden Knights.
Pietrangelo notched an odd helper, as he passed the puck to Robert Bortuzzo, who had his shot rebound off Malcolm Subban before going off Zach Sanford's neck and into the net. This was good for Pietrangelo's 36th point of the season, which is well under the 54 points he racked up last campaign.
