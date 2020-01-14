Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Serves up power-play helper in win
Pietrangelo produced a power-play assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
The defenseman had the secondary helper on Jaden Schwartz's second-period goal. Pietrangelo is up to 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists), 146 shots, 55 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating in 47 games this season. He ranks fifth in points by defenseman so far, and he's had a point-per-game pace in 19 contests since the start of December.
