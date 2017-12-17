Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Set for Sunday return

Pietrangelo (foot) was activated from injured reserve and will play Sunday in Winnipeg, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Having already established himself as one of the best right-handed defenseman in the league, Pietrangelo is currently enjoying his most productive season to date. Through 30 games, he has seven goals and 23 points, as well as a plus-14 rating. Expect Pietrangelo to jump right back into his typical role on the Blues' top defensive pairing and No. 1 power-play unit.