Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Sets personal best in goals
Pietrangelo scored twice in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
Pietrangelo's two-goal effort gave him a career-best 16 this year. He's up to 52 points, which is just two shy of his previous best in that category. The 30-year-old blueliner has added 225 shots on goal, a plus-11 rating and 89 blocked shots in 70 contests this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.