Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Sets personal best in goals

Pietrangelo scored twice in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Pietrangelo's two-goal effort gave him a career-best 16 this year. He's up to 52 points, which is just two shy of his previous best in that category. The 30-year-old blueliner has added 225 shots on goal, a plus-11 rating and 89 blocked shots in 70 contests this season.