Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Sets up two power-play goals

Pietrangelo dished a pair of assists with a man advantage in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Pietrangelo set up Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn for their first-period goals. The defenseman added six shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in the contest. Pietrangelo now has 28 points, 120 shots and 12 PIM through 38 games this season. It's possible he could earn his fourth career 50-point campaign -- his career high in points is 54, set in 2017-18.