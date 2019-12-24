Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Sets up two power-play goals
Pietrangelo dished a pair of assists with a man advantage in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Pietrangelo set up Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn for their first-period goals. The defenseman added six shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in the contest. Pietrangelo now has 28 points, 120 shots and 12 PIM through 38 games this season. It's possible he could earn his fourth career 50-point campaign -- his career high in points is 54, set in 2017-18.
More News
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Lights lamp twice Saturday•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Scores in loss•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Produces power-play helper•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Pair of power-play apples•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Leads team with three points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.