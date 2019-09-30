Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Shifting to left side

Pietrangelo lined up as the left defenseman alongside Justin Faulk on the top pairing during Monday's practice, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues acquired Faulk via trade from the Hurricanes, adding to an already stacked right side with Pietrangelo and Colton Parayko. Shifting Pietrangelo to the left side with Faulk is the only way to keep all three with the minutes they deserve. There may be some growing pains being on his off hand, but that may be covered up by a pairing with Faulk at even strength and on the power play, as Faulk is a strong two-way defenseman who has posted at least 30 even-strength and 10 power-play points in five straight years.