Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Sitting out Saturday
Pietrangelo (hand) won't play Saturday against Arizona, according to The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford.
Pietrangelo injured his left hand Friday against Colorado, and the short turnaround didn't help his odds of suiting up. The impactful blueliner will hope to make his return when his team next takes the ice Thursday against Edmonton.
More News
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Outing cut short by hand injury•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Puts together solid weekend•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Not living up to expectations•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Scores in second straight game•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Diversified stat line Friday•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Records another multi-point game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...