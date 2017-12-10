Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Sitting out Sunday
Pietrangelo (foot) will be left out of the lineup for Sunday's tilt against Buffalo, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The veteran blueliner suffered the injury when blocking a shot in the first period of Saturday's win over Detroit and was forced to leave the game briefly, though he did return. With 23 points after 30 games, Pietrangelo is scoring at a higher rate than in any other season of his career and will be sorely missed by his team Sunday. Moving forward, Pietrangelo is considered day-to-day.
