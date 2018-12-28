Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Status for Saturday unclear
Pietrangelo's status for Saturday's game against the Penguins remains foggy, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
While Pietrangelo is believed to be close to a return, he will seek out all available, including a medical opinion, before a final decision on his status is made. The Blues could certainly use the added production along the blue line, but the team is unlikely to rush such an important piece back into action.
