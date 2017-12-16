Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Status improving ahead of Sunday's game

Pietrangelo (foot) is making progress in his recovery, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Timmermann adds that Blues coach Mike Yeo has yet to announce whether Pietrangelo will be fit to play in Sunday's road game against the Jets, though the fact that the Notes haven't recalled a spare defenseman should be viewed as positive sign for the star defenseman's availability. He's currently on injured reserve, but his ultimate removal from that list will be the surest sign that that's ready to rock.