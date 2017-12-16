Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Status improving ahead of Sunday's game
Pietrangelo (foot) is making progress in his recovery, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Timmermann adds that Blues coach Mike Yeo has yet to announce whether Pietrangelo will be fit to play in Sunday's road game against the Jets, though the fact that the Notes haven't recalled a spare defenseman should be viewed as positive sign for the star defenseman's availability. He's currently on injured reserve, but his ultimate removal from that list will be the surest sign that that's ready to rock.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...