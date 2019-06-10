Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Supplies assist
Pietrangelo picked up an assist and three shots but went minus-3 in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 6.
While he did get on the scoresheet, it was not a great performance defensively for the 29-year-old blueliner. Pietrangelo has provided four helpers and 11 shots in his last three games to give him 17 points in 25 contests during the playoffs.
