Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Tacks on two points

Pietrangelo dished out an assist and scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's win over the Predators.

He had a secondary helper on Tyler Bozak's tie-breaking score with just 7:25 left in the game, and Pietrangelo potted one for himself into an empty net to seal the win with just four seconds remaining. Pietrangelo now has 10 goals and 29 points through 52 games.