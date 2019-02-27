Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Tacks on two points
Pietrangelo dished out an assist and scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's win over the Predators.
He had a secondary helper on Tyler Bozak's tie-breaking score with just 7:25 left in the game, and Pietrangelo potted one for himself into an empty net to seal the win with just four seconds remaining. Pietrangelo now has 10 goals and 29 points through 52 games.
More News
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Finds scoresheet in OT loss•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Leads charge in blowout•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Tickles twine on power play•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Pointless in three straight•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Notches two points Thursday•
-
Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Back in lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...