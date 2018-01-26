Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Tallies two assists

Pietrangelo had two assists, including one on the power play, and put four shots on goal in a 3-1 win over the Avalanche on Thursday.

Some players my be looking forward to the All-Star break, but Pietrangelo likely isn't one of them. The 27-year-old has a point in six of his last seven games, and he's tallied seven points overall in those contests. He's also averaged over 3:30 per game with the extra man, which is a career high for him.